FIDE files complaint against Vladimir Kramnik over Naroditsky and Navara allegations
The complaint cites a two-year pattern of conduct involving public statements deemed harassing and damaging to an individual’s dignity
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has lodged a formal complaint with its Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) against former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik for making repeated public allegations of cheating against Grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and David Navara.
According to FIDE, the complaint details a pattern of conduct spanning approximately two years, highlighting public statements and materials deemed relevant to potential violations relating to harassment and the undermining of an individual’s dignity. The submission includes testimony from Navara and individuals close to Naroditsky, who tragically passed away at the age of 29 in North Carolina, USA.
“The complaint outlines several public statements and materials that FIDE considers relevant to potential violations related to harassment and insulting an individual’s dignity,” the federation said in a statement. “This step ensures that all relevant evidence is examined by an independent disciplinary body, with fairness and respect for all involved.”
Naroditsky had previously faced unsubstantiated cheating allegations from Kramnik, which reportedly led him to withdraw from online chess commentary and competitive streams. Following his death, Kramnik sparked further controversy by suggesting on social media that Naroditsky may have been involved with substance abuse.
The complaint comes after scrutiny from FIDE’s Management Board and echoes concerns voiced by top players, including world number one Magnus Carlsen, American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, and Indian GM Nihal Sarin, over the impact of Kramnik’s remarks on Naroditsky. Last month, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky condemned Kramnik’s comments as “appalling and outright shameful.”
Yolander Persaud, Chairwoman of the EDC, outlined the process ahead. “Once a complaint is filed, the EDC Chair reviews it to determine admissibility. If accepted, charges are identified and forwarded to a First Instance Chamber, which notifies both parties. The respondent then has up to three weeks to submit a response and supporting documents,” she said.
Persaud added that a second exchange of statements may follow if further information is required. After reviewing all materials, the panel will deliberate privately and announce its decision, including any potential sanctions.
FIDE reiterated its commitment to a transparent, fair, and independent review process, emphasising that the outcome will be communicated publicly in due course.
This development marks a significant moment in professional chess, highlighting the governing body’s determination to address allegations of misconduct and protect the integrity and dignity of its players.
With Agency Inputs