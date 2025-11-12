FIDE files complaint against Vladimir Kramnik over Naroditsky and Navara allegations

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has lodged a formal complaint with its Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) against former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik for making repeated public allegations of cheating against Grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and David Navara.

According to FIDE, the complaint details a pattern of conduct spanning approximately two years, highlighting public statements and materials deemed relevant to potential violations relating to harassment and the undermining of an individual’s dignity. The submission includes testimony from Navara and individuals close to Naroditsky, who tragically passed away at the age of 29 in North Carolina, USA.

“The complaint outlines several public statements and materials that FIDE considers relevant to potential violations related to harassment and insulting an individual’s dignity,” the federation said in a statement. “This step ensures that all relevant evidence is examined by an independent disciplinary body, with fairness and respect for all involved.”

Naroditsky had previously faced unsubstantiated cheating allegations from Kramnik, which reportedly led him to withdraw from online chess commentary and competitive streams. Following his death, Kramnik sparked further controversy by suggesting on social media that Naroditsky may have been involved with substance abuse.