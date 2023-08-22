FIDE World Cup: New adult Pragg sets up historic final against Magnus Carlsen

The fifth Tata Steel Chess India championship, scheduled to be held in the City of Joy from August 31 to September 9, could well have a FIDE World Cup champion headlining the field.

Young prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa, the toast of world chess and of course India's pride, who will be taking on five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the final of the World Cup in Baku later today, will be making a rare appearance in his home country too.

While the 18-year-old ‘Pragg,’ as he is referred to in the chess fraternity, had nearly ensured a berth in the Candidates in 2024 by making the semi-final earlier (the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to do so), a finalist’s spot means he need not wait for Carlsen’s final call on fighting for another world title or not—the top two at the World Cup, the finalists are automatic qualifiers for the Candidates series. (Carlsen had said earlier that he would not compete for another world crown — meaning he would not be a part of the Candidates next year.)

‘’I really wanted to qualify for the Candidates early (the qualification goes on till December). I didn’t want to finish fourth and wait for Magnus’ decision (expected withdrawal),’’ the wunderkind said after dismantling world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the third game of a tie-break in the semi-final on Monday evening, August 21.

In the round-of-32 earlier, Pragg had beaten world No.3 Hikaru Nakamura.