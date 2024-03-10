FIFA 2026 qualifiers: Another chance for Blue Tigers to redeem themselves?

After a disappointing show in the Asian Cup finals in Doha in January, there is again a window of opportunity for the Indian football team to redeem themselves. Barely 10 days later, the Blue Tigers will be taking on Afghanistan in their away game in the neutral venue of Abha in Saudi Arabia on March 21, as a historic entry in the third round of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers beckons.

A challenging ask for Sunil Chhetri & Co as Abha is 2270 metres above sea level while their home match against the Afghans is on March 26 in Guwahati. A battle which, if the relative Fifa rankings is a benchmark (India are at 117 and Afghanistan 158), should not be beyond India and then on June 6, they will host Kuwait in a crucial home encounter.

India had earlier logged full points in the away game against Kuwait thanks to the all-important strike by Manvir Singh.

It's this air of guarded optimism, after a few despondent months, which saw a thaw in the cold vibes between Kalyan Choubey – the beleaguered AIFF president – and chief coach Igor Stimac at least in public. Dismissing recent media reports that they were not on talking terms at a sports conclave in the city, Choubey said: ‘’There was a speculation that we didn’t meet but here we are.’’

A major source of Choubey’s gripe about Stimac over the past year had been the high profile Croatian coach had been an outspoken critic about the certain aspects of AIFF operations – primarily the lack of preparation time for the national team due to a so-called precedence of the Indian Super League (ISL).