FIFA-AIFF academy: Another step in Odisha’s rise as a sporting hub

While it remains to be seen if the Arsene Wenger effect can turn things around for Indian football, the launch of the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy last week has definitely created an air of optimism. For Odisha, meanwhile, it promises to be another major step in the state's pursuit to underline its credentials as a major sports hub, with the academy located in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium complex.

A full house was in attendance as Wenger, the legendary Arsenal coach and now chief of global football development at FIFA, and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the academy, which aims to spot and harness young football talent with an eye on the future. ‘The Professor’ of football then watched the Indian national men's team go down 3-0 to Qatar in a round 2 game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the result a fair indicator of the ranking disparity between the two countries.

How will the AIFF-FIFA academy be any different from the largely ineffective development initiatives taken so far? While AIFF (All India Football Federation) top brass say the goal will be to qualify for the under-17 World Cup on merit (FIFA has made it an annual affair from 2025), the Frenchman said it would be an ongoing process, and refused to set a timeline of when the initiative would start producing results.