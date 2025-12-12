FIFA faces backlash as World Cup 2026 ticket prices spark fan outrage
Ticket prices start at USD 180 and are far higher than FIFA’s earlier claims that group-stage tickets would start at USD 60; final starts at USD 4,185 and rises to USD 8,680
FIFA is under fire from football supporters after the latest ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup were circulated via national associations, with fans describing the costs as a “monumental betrayal”.
National federations receive 8 per cent of tickets for matches involving their teams, intended for the most loyal supporters. However, a price list released by the German Football Association revealed group-stage tickets ranging from USD 180 to USD 700, while the cheapest ticket for the final starts at USD 4,185 and rises to USD 8,680.
These prices are far higher than FIFA’s earlier claims that group-stage tickets would start at USD 60. When the United States won the bid to host the tournament seven years ago, officials pledged to make hundreds of thousands of USD 21 seats available for the opening phase of matches.
Fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) called the pricing “extortionate” and accused FIFA of abandoning the World Cup’s inclusive spirit. “This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is,” the organisation said.
The English Football Association also shared pricing information with the England Supporters Travel Club, showing that a fan attending every match through to the final could face costs of over USD 7,000.
FIFA previously stated that tickets sold via its website would initially range from USD 60 for group-stage matches to USD 6,730 for the final, with dynamic pricing introduced for the first time. Category 1 seats remain the most expensive, though the German list included only three pricing tiers.
For Germany’s opening group match against Curaçao in Houston, the lowest ticket was USD 180, while semifinals start at USD 920 and rise to USD 1,125.
FSE has called on FIFA to halt ticket sales through national associations until a solution is found that respects the World Cup’s tradition, universality, and cultural significance. FIFA has yet to comment.
The governing body launched the third phase of ticket sales on Thursday, allowing fans to apply for specific matches through a “Random Selection Draw”. With the 2026 tournament draw completed last week — co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico — supporters now know when and where teams, including Lionel Messi’s Argentina, will play.
Applications remain open until 13 January 2026. Fans can apply for up to four tickets per household per match and a maximum of 40 tickets throughout the tournament. Successful applicants will be notified by email in February and charged automatically.
Ticket prices have risen sharply in recent tournaments. When the United States last hosted in 1994, prices ranged from USD 25 to USD 475, while Qatar 2022 tickets initially ranged from roughly USD 70 to USD 1,600. Tickets for the 2026 final at MetLife Stadium are already being resold for over USD 11,000 on secondary platforms.
FIFA has introduced its own resale platform, charging 15 per cent of the resale price. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale closer to the tournament on a first-come, first-served basis, though no timetable has been announced.
With PTI inputs
