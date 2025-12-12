FIFA faces backlash as World Cup 2026 ticket prices spark fan outrage

FIFA is under fire from football supporters after the latest ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup were circulated via national associations, with fans describing the costs as a “monumental betrayal”.

National federations receive 8 per cent of tickets for matches involving their teams, intended for the most loyal supporters. However, a price list released by the German Football Association revealed group-stage tickets ranging from USD 180 to USD 700, while the cheapest ticket for the final starts at USD 4,185 and rises to USD 8,680.

These prices are far higher than FIFA’s earlier claims that group-stage tickets would start at USD 60. When the United States won the bid to host the tournament seven years ago, officials pledged to make hundreds of thousands of USD 21 seats available for the opening phase of matches.

Fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) called the pricing “extortionate” and accused FIFA of abandoning the World Cup’s inclusive spirit. “This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is,” the organisation said.

The English Football Association also shared pricing information with the England Supporters Travel Club, showing that a fan attending every match through to the final could face costs of over USD 7,000.

FIFA previously stated that tickets sold via its website would initially range from USD 60 for group-stage matches to USD 6,730 for the final, with dynamic pricing introduced for the first time. Category 1 seats remain the most expensive, though the German list included only three pricing tiers.