FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Are the World Champions!

It will be a gross understatement to call it “nail-biting”, or “tense” or “charged” or any other usual adjective scribes use to describe a thrilling sports encounter. What the world witnessed unfolding between the national football teams of Argentina and France at FIFA World Cup final at Qatar’s Lusail stadium on Sunday evening was something above and beyond the connotations such adjectives can evoke.

It was simply otherworldly—and not meant for the meek-hearted. How many times do you remember a world cup final dragging on to the penalty shoot-out stage? But in the end, it was cathartic for million of Messi fans across the world as Argentina defeated France in the penalty shootout 4-2 after 120 minutes of gameplay had yielded a 3-3 scorecard.

At the end of the first half of the match, Argentina were comfortably placed with a two goal lead, which, looking at their total control over the game and France’s somewhat damp spirits, looked insurmountable.

The battle was already half won. Well, half! For the second half turned the tide in France’s favour in a such a way that gave jitters to Messi’s fans who saw the coveted World Cup trophy almost slipping out of their hands.

A certain Kylian Mbappe came hurtling past the Argentinian defence lines and shot the leveller. Minutes earlier, Mbappe had capitalised on a penalty kick and scored the day’s first goal for France. Two goals within a span of less than 10 minutes!

Then on, France dominated the entire second half. The pressure was palpable on Argentina who suddenly looked playing a defensive game.

In the extra time, Messi showed his class and put the ball in the net. Is that it? Well, no. Argentina conceded a penalty in the dying moments of the extra time and, phew! It’s a goal, a hattrick by Mbappe.

Argentina were the favourites though France too had their share of support.

It boiled down to the penalty shoot-out. Some hard luck for France under pressure as Tchouameni misses the goalpost by a few inches, and good footballing skills by Dybala, Paredes and Montiel. Result: Argentina- 4, France-2. What a perfect send-off Lionel Messi’s boys gave him from the FIFA World Cup.