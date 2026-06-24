World Cup diary: Argentina fan club in Kolkata celebrates Messi’s 39th
They say it’s Messi's last World Cup but given his fitness and form, who knows, says club's founder
When Lionel Messi celebrates his 39th birthday with his teammates and the huge Argentine diaspora in Dallas this evening, he won’t have the foggiest idea that in another part of the globe, the day was celebrated with equal gusto in a fan zone created in a park on the southern fringes of Kolkata. Argentina Football Fan Club, a labour of love of a Kolkata-based businessman, was in the thick of things as a giant cake was cut with great fanfare.
A visit to Arunachal Sangha park on Wednesday, 24 June, saw a venue agog with anticipation. A giant screen, which has been streaming the evening matches of the ongoing FIFA World Cup for the entire neighbourhood since 12 June, was being tuned up by technicians while the park was decorated with galleries of Messi’s photos in action throughout his career and cutouts of the icon, while a giant photo booth with the ceremonial cake was being readied for the occasion.
Speaking to National Herald, Uttam Saha — founder of the fan club — was dressed in white-and-blue stripes and sounded excited. ‘’We have been celebrating Messi’s birthday for years while every World Cup, we organise screenings of matches and create a fan zone. This year is particularly special as 24 June coincided with the showpiece and our hero has been in irresistible form,’’ Saha said.
The 63-year-old, owner of a modest advertising company, has been physically present at most Argentina games in the World Cup since 2006, even going off on trips to Copa America to watch his favourite team play. ‘’This year, my plan is to go to the final stages and hopefully, Argentina will go deep into the tournament. I am not an authority to comment on his form but you can’t help marvelling at his fitness levels and untiring energy despite being on the field for the entire match. The perception is this is Messi’s last World Cup, but who knows,’’ he said.
On his fetish for Argentina, Saha said: ‘’My fascination with Argentina began with my adulation for Diego Maradona.’’ No wonder the 1986 World Cup-winning captain also enjoys pride of place in the park. Interestingly, Saha’s fan club has been active on both occasions that Messi visited Kolkata — as a player for a friendly in 2011 and the ill-fated 'GOAT Tour of India' last December.
Ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, with Messi as Argentina’s talisman and Maradona as his coach, Saha converted his 2006 Fiat Palio into a mobile expression of his passion for the team. The car remains stationed outside his fan club to this day, though the stickers of Messi and Maradona adorning the bonnet have long since faded.