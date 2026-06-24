World Cup diary: Argentina fan club in Kolkata celebrates Messi’s 39th

When Lionel Messi celebrates his 39th birthday with his teammates and the huge Argentine diaspora in Dallas this evening, he won’t have the foggiest idea that in another part of the globe, the day was celebrated with equal gusto in a fan zone created in a park on the southern fringes of Kolkata. Argentina Football Fan Club, a labour of love of a Kolkata-based businessman, was in the thick of things as a giant cake was cut with great fanfare.

A visit to Arunachal Sangha park on Wednesday, 24 June, saw a venue agog with anticipation. A giant screen, which has been streaming the evening matches of the ongoing FIFA World Cup for the entire neighbourhood since 12 June, was being tuned up by technicians while the park was decorated with galleries of Messi’s photos in action throughout his career and cutouts of the icon, while a giant photo booth with the ceremonial cake was being readied for the occasion.

Speaking to National Herald, Uttam Saha — founder of the fan club — was dressed in white-and-blue stripes and sounded excited. ‘’We have been celebrating Messi’s birthday for years while every World Cup, we organise screenings of matches and create a fan zone. This year is particularly special as 24 June coincided with the showpiece and our hero has been in irresistible form,’’ Saha said.