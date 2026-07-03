Is cutting-edge VAR taking the fun out of the beautiful game?

The video-assisted referee (VAR), now three World Cups old, has always had its share of critics, but the storm it has whipped up in the ongoing one has been cause for concern. The latest dig, albeit in a veiled manner, came from usually reticent Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic after a stoppage-time equaliser by Josko Gvardiol was ruled offside as the ball apparently touched teammate Igor Matanovic’s head to set up a goalbound movement.

Sounds confusing? That’s the way the new offside rule works, and it has been playing havoc with a number of goals being disallowed after VAR checks for fractional impingements. The introduction of the Snickometer in the broadcast of the game a la cricket and in vogue in Qatar as well, features a microchip fitted inside the Trionda ball which sends out signals when the ball has been touched.

Jarred Gillett, a Premier League official who was the video referee, ordered for a goal-check even as the jubilant Croats started celebrating, and with the scoreline reading 2-2 for a brief while, extra time looked on the cards.

The goalkeeper stood on the field and it appeared from TV replays that Matanovic had missed the header as he attempted to switch the ball over, which would have meant Mario Pasalic was onside before setting Gvardiol for the goal. However, Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was sent to the VAR monitor and the Snicko technology showed there was a faint edge from Matanovic, which built up a new movement and Pasalic was offside.