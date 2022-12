FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina two goals ahead at half time With two goals under their belt in the first half, Lionel Messi's team, Argentina, is comfortably placed against France in FIFA World Cup final! Will the lead be unsurpassable?







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 Argentina scored two goals against France in the first half of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines