FIFA World Cup Final: Messi's Argentina Snatch the Coveted Trophy from France

In an encounter that hurtled on till the penalty shoot-outs Lionel Messi's boys give him the perfect gift, the World Cup trophy

NH Web Desk

In an intense encounter in the FIFA world Cup Final in Qatar, Argentina dethroned the reigning champions France to claim the coveted World Cup trophy.

Argentina could beat France only in the penalty shoot-out stage, after the two teams levelled it again in the extra time.

