FIFA World Cup: Mbappe's brace helps France destroy Poland, storm into quarters

Zielinski's follow-up was blocked by Hernandez, and then the second follow-up from Kaminski was cleared off the line by Raphael Varane. Zielinski's was the big chance, and he should have scored. He sweet-spotted it, sure, but it was straight at Lloris.



In the second half, France were definitely the better team and the two goals from Mhappe took the game away from Poland.



Giroud, the scorer of the first goal, had a hand in the second goal too, producing the most glorious first touch to kill an up-and-under clearance from Hernandez, then gave the ball to Dembele on the right. He cut inside and slid the ball across to Mbappe, in space on the other side of the area. Mbappe moved inside, shaped to shoot across the goal and then blistered a rising drive past Szczesny at the near post to notch his fourth goal of the tournament, 2-0.