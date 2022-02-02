FIH launches bidding process to host 2026 men's, women's World Cups

The deadline for submitting the bids is May 31, 2022. The hosts will be decided by the Executive Board on November 3 and announced at the FIH Congress which will be held virtually on November 4-5 this year, the FIH said in a release.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "The FIH Hockey World Cup, for Men like for Women, means a lot to the global hockey community, in particular athletes and fans. Therefore, we're looking forward to receiving numerous bids to host these prestigious events, which will capture the attention of all hockey fans around the world and where legends will be made!"