Football: Spain's Jenni Hermoso files criminal complaint against Luis Rubiales over the kiss

Spain's football star Jenni Hermoso filed a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain won the Women's World Cup, prosecutors said on Wednesday, 6 September.

The complaint, which was filed on Tuesday, 5 September, enables prosecutors to launch a preliminary investigation on possible charges of sexual assault. The complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

The lawsuit could entail criminal charges against Rubiales, in addition to ongoing investigations by Spain's top sports tribunal into "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world football's governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales.

What happened at the World Cup final?

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 win over England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20.