‘Football won’t be the same again’: Revanth Reddy bids farewell to Messi

The end of Lionel Messi’s international career has drawn an emotional tribute from Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, who hailed the Argentine football icon as a player who captivated and inspired generations of fans around the world.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable two-decade journey with Argentina. The 39-year-old leaves the international stage as the country’s record appearance-maker and leading scorer, with 125 goals in 207 appearances.

Paying tribute to the Argentine great, Revanth Reddy said Messi had “enthralled, entertained, energised and inspired” the football world and recalled his own memorable meeting with the star in Hyderabad.

“Dear Messi, you have enthralled, entertained, energised and inspired the entire #football world. It was a great privilege to share a few minutes on a football turf with you in #Hyderabad. Football won’t be the same again without the GOAT. Farewell and keep inspiring,” Reddy said in a post on X.

The Telangana chief minister had shared the football pitch with Messi during the Argentine star’s GOAT India Tour in December 2025. During the second leg of the tour in Hyderabad, Messi was joined by former Uruguay striker Luis Suárez and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul for a GOAT Cup penalty shootout.