Should footballers face criminal charges for on-field collisions?

A devastating incident by any measure, but no footballer sets out to cause such an outcome for an opponent, even with the most cynical of tackles. The Daily Telegraph of the UK has stirred up an extremely pertinent debate involving the complex moral and legal question of whether sportspersons should face criminal charges for incidents on the field of play.

The report raises important questions about whether it is time to reconsider the extent to which the field of play can offer protection from normal criminal processes. To what extent should even fatal risks be considered part and parcel of high-speed contact sport? And what duty of care do participants owe one another while competing, often for millions of pounds, in what can sometimes feel like a win-at-all-costs environment?

Weighing in on the subject, former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly, one of the stalwarts to have guarded the Indian goal, believes that such incidents, however unfortunate, need to be treated as accidents.

Speaking to National Herald, Ganguly said: "From a goalkeeper's point of view, his sole objective at such a juncture is to save a potential goal, and he is ready to go all out. In my long career, there have been times when I have been badly hit on the chest while trying to save the situation. Fortunately, I am still here. For all you know, the Andorra goalkeeper could have been at the receiving end that day."

Ganguly believes that any suggestion of criminalising such incidents would amount to an overreaction. "In the Indian context, the memory of Subrata-Junior is still vivid and horrifying. I understand that the goalkeeper is under the spotlight here, but there have been so many incidents of hard tackles that have ended careers. How can you guard against them?" he asked.