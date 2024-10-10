For Mehtab Hossain, religion no bar in hosting Durga Puja at home

Mehtab Hossain, a leading Indian footballer not so long ago who has donned jerseys of the Big Two of Kolkata, has been making headlines again in the local media. This time, not for a comeback or coaching stint, but by taking a call to host a Durga Puja at his residence to honour the wishes of his wife Moumita.

A practising Muslim, Mehtab married Moumita, a Hindu, after a brief courtship, and the couple live in the New Town area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata with their young son Zidane. It was at Moumita’s insistence that the erstwhile star midfielder decided to host a full-scale Durga Puja at his house to make a statement of rising above the confines of religion.

Speaking to regional media, a candid Mehtab said: ‘’A big lesson which I imbibed from my playing career is to respect all faiths so that they can co-exist. The only religion I believe in is that of humanity — we leave this earth with people’s love only and nothing else.’’