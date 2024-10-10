For Mehtab Hossain, religion no bar in hosting Durga Puja at home
Former star midfielder sets an example to honour wishes of his wife Moumita at their Kolkata residence
Mehtab Hossain, a leading Indian footballer not so long ago who has donned jerseys of the Big Two of Kolkata, has been making headlines again in the local media. This time, not for a comeback or coaching stint, but by taking a call to host a Durga Puja at his residence to honour the wishes of his wife Moumita.
A practising Muslim, Mehtab married Moumita, a Hindu, after a brief courtship, and the couple live in the New Town area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata with their young son Zidane. It was at Moumita’s insistence that the erstwhile star midfielder decided to host a full-scale Durga Puja at his house to make a statement of rising above the confines of religion.
Speaking to regional media, a candid Mehtab said: ‘’A big lesson which I imbibed from my playing career is to respect all faiths so that they can co-exist. The only religion I believe in is that of humanity — we leave this earth with people’s love only and nothing else.’’
His wife Moumita chipped in: ‘’There has been no bar on festivities on the basis of religion in our family. While Eid is celebrated in a big way in Nirmala Mansion (their house), we jointly decided to celebrate Durga Puja from this year. We have invited some of the nighbours while a number of Mehtab’s football friends are also expected to come for bhog (offering to the goddess).’’
A visit to the footballer’s official Facebook page shows Mehtab as a big lover of Durga Puja. ‘’How many idols have you visited so far? Take your aim and you will definitely score,’’ he posted jokingly on Wednesday along with the customary Durga Puja wishes.
A defensive midfielder, often called 'midfield-general' because of his leadership qualities, Mehtab was an integral part of the national team for over a decade between 2005 and 2015. Apart from East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mehtab has also played for Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, and has had a brief stint in coaching as well.
