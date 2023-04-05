Former India opener, noted coach and curator Sudhir Naik dies, aged 78

He however suffered a lot as the erstwhile BCCI in 1970s was very weak in stature and filled with subservient creatures who didn't protest when he was wrongly accused of stealing two pairs of socks at a London departmental store.



In fact, Sunil Gavaskar had wrotten in Sunny Days that Naik shouldn't have plead guilty in front of the magistrate and should have been given a good lawyer to fight the false accusation that did tarnish his reputation.



He was a tough character and just after the incident scored the gritty Test half-century. But in days of musical chair in Indian cricket, his international career didn't last beyond 1974.



He did play an active role in later years as a coach and was a big incluence in Zaheer Khan's career as he brought him to play cricket in Mumbai and provided him with requisite exposure



He was also a chairman of Mumbai selection committee and in later years worked as a curator of Wankhede Stadium free of cost.