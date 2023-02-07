Former Newcastle player Christian Atsu ‘stuck in debris’; reports say he has been rescued

Christian Atsu’s Turkish club Hayatspor said on Monday the Ghana winger was in the debris of a major earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria. It has been reported that the former Newcastle player has been ‘found alive but injured.’

Sports Journalist Saddick Adams has tweeted, "I’m still in contact with Christian Atsu’s management. A teammate of Atsu has confirmed to them, the player has been found and taken to the hospital. They expect an official statement from his club soon. Prayers still with him and everyone. Trust God he is safe."