Former Newcastle player Christian Atsu ‘stuck in debris’; reports say he has been rescued
It has been reported that the former Newcastle player has been ‘found alive but injured’
Christian Atsu’s Turkish club Hayatspor said on Monday the Ghana winger was in the debris of a major earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria. It has been reported that the former Newcastle player has been ‘found alive but injured.’
Sports Journalist Saddick Adams has tweeted, "I’m still in contact with Christian Atsu’s management. A teammate of Atsu has confirmed to them, the player has been found and taken to the hospital. They expect an official statement from his club soon. Prayers still with him and everyone. Trust God he is safe."
Atsu, 31, joined the Super Lig side in September under their sporting director Taner Savut.
“Taner Savut and Christian Atsu are still in the debris,” Mustafa Ozat had told Play Spor.
“They are trying to escape,” he had added.
Several reports on Monday evening said Atsu, who was reportedly missing alongside the Hatayspor sporting director, Taner Savut, had been found alive.
"These reports, however, remain unconfirmed by Hatayspor, with teammate Kerim Alici also seeming to suggest in an Instagram story posted on Monday night that the two remained in trouble," reported The Guardian.
"Christian Atsu HAS been found ALIVE and has now been rescued from the rubble and transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot & suffering from breathing difficulties. Amazing news. Huge love to the rescue team & Chrstian Atsu, you my friend are warrior!" tweeted Barstool Football.