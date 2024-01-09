Franz Beckenbauer, "true legend": global tributes pour in

Franz Beckenbauer, a German football legend, died on Sunday, 7 January, at the age of 78, his family said on Monday.

'It is with deep sadness that we inform you that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family,' his family announced.

'We ask that you mourn in silence and refrain from asking any questions.'

Nicknamed 'Der Kaiser' (The Emperor), Beckenbauer is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of all time.

Tributes flow for 'Der Kaiser'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed Franz Beckenbauer as a "true legend":