French Open: How Zverev battled Type 1 diabetes to end his slam jinx

He is not the first elite sportsperson to battle the silent killer with controlled diet and fitness regimen, with former Pakistan cricketing great Wasim Akram being the most famous name in Indian sub-continent to cope with it ever since he was only 31. Football has seen the likes of Nacho Fernandez, a Spanish international and stalwart Real Madrid defender who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 12. Nacho, in fact, became the first player with the condition to score in a FIFA World Cup.

Much like Akram, Zverev had been a crusader against diabetes and created a foundation to help the cause of children diagnosed with diabetes. He also joined hands with Medtronic Diabetes as their global ambassador to the champion the ‘Life without Limits’ campaign. In a signed article for Medtronic, Zverev had once said: “Becoming a professional tennis player was always my dream. Early on, I was told that competing at the highest level with diabetes was impossible — but my family and I refused to accept that. That’s why I’m partnering with Medtronic Diabetes: I want every person with diabetes to feel empowered to live the life they want.”

In 2022, Zverev teamed up with his brother Mischa and parents, Irina and Alexander Zverev Sr., to launch the Alexander Zverev Foundation, which supports children with type 1 diabetes around the world. Zverev’s brother and parents have also played professional tennis. “Olympic champion and two-time ATP world champion Alexander Zverev launched the Alexander Zverev Foundation in 2022, based in his hometown of Hamburg. He is supported by his brother Mischa and his parents Irina and Alexandr Zverev. The foundation is mainly committed to children with type 1 diabetes. Among other things, the life-saving insulin and other essential drugs are provided – also in developing countries.”