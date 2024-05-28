French Open: Let this be the last act of Nadal on his favourite playground

The lure to be back one more time will definitely be there, but the man they call the King of Clay may be better advised not to do so. The unprecedented first round exit of Rafael Nadal in straight sets, albeit at the hands of an able competitor in Alexander Zverev at the French Open on Monday, 27 May, should be enough for the Spaniard to see the writing on the wall.

The dilemma to return to the hallowed Roland Garros will definitely be there, especially if one has dominated it like the way no other ace has done before with his 14 titles and a win ratio of 96.55%. Each of the triumvirate of the Big Three have had their favourite backyards – Novak Djokovic dominated the hardcourts of Australian Open for 10 titles, Roger Federer has courted the grass for eight Wimbledon titles but neither of their careers have revolved so much around the most demanding of slams in Paris.

Right now, Nadal’s status in his halting English is: ‘’It’s a big percentage chance that I will not be back here’’ – though he hopes to be back on the same courts during the Paris Olympics in a few months’ time. It will be an anti-climax of sorts to have Rafa signing off on clay there, but then let’s remember the cliché that sport does not always guarantee one fairytale endings.