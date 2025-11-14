From fear to fearlessness: Harsha Banthia conquers Ironman 70.3 Goa
Harsha completes her second Ironman 70.3, cutting 30 minutes off her previous time across a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and 21.1 km run
From barely swimming a lap in early 2024 to conquering 70.3 miles of gruelling endurance, yoga teacher, triathlete, and wellness entrepreneur Harsha Banthia has transformed fear into unstoppable fuel.
In Goa 2025, Harsha completed her second Ironman 70.3, shaving an astonishing 30 minutes off her previous time. The race — comprising a 1.9 km open-water swim, 90 km cycling, and a 21.1 km run — tested every fibre of her body, mind, and spirit.
Just a year ago, road cycling filled her with apprehension, and swimming even a single lap seemed daunting. Today, she pedals and swims with fearless determination, a testament to discipline, sunrise training sessions, and relentless perseverance while juggling the roles of mother, mentor, and entrepreneur.
“This year, I rode fearlessly,” she reflects, crediting the upgrade to cleats, unwavering trust in her training, and the festival-like camaraderie of the triathlon community for making the experience unforgettable.
Harsha pays homage to the team that fuelled her journey:
Coach Anirudh and Arise Community, for guidance and inspiration
Indrajeet, for nurturing open-water confidence
Dr. Rajeev and Kamal, for keeping her injury-free
All fellow triathletes, whose cheers kept her spirit soaring
She also acknowledges Yoska, for fostering India’s growing endurance sports platform.
“As a woman, athlete, and mother, this journey taught me that consistency is power, and progress is victory,” Harsha shares.
Ironman 70.3 remains one of the most challenging endurance events globally. Very few women in India attempt it, and even fewer see it through. This year, Harsha was the only woman from Kolkata to participate, balancing motherhood, a full-time yoga practice, and a growing wellness enterprise — a rare feat that promises to inspire countless Indian women to embrace fitness and endurance sports.
Every stroke, pedal, and step marks the transformation from fear to fearlessness — a vivid reminder that true progress is measured not by comfort, but by courage.
