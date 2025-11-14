From fear to fearlessness: Harsha Banthia conquers Ironman 70.3 Goa

From barely swimming a lap in early 2024 to conquering 70.3 miles of gruelling endurance, yoga teacher, triathlete, and wellness entrepreneur Harsha Banthia has transformed fear into unstoppable fuel.

In Goa 2025, Harsha completed her second Ironman 70.3, shaving an astonishing 30 minutes off her previous time. The race — comprising a 1.9 km open-water swim, 90 km cycling, and a 21.1 km run — tested every fibre of her body, mind, and spirit.

Just a year ago, road cycling filled her with apprehension, and swimming even a single lap seemed daunting. Today, she pedals and swims with fearless determination, a testament to discipline, sunrise training sessions, and relentless perseverance while juggling the roles of mother, mentor, and entrepreneur.