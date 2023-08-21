Future tense for Rahul Dravid as Asia Cup, World Cup loom

When Rahul Dravid was coaxed to take over as the head coach of India in end-2021, it was being hailed as a casting coup of sorts by the BCCI (read: Sourav Ganguly, the erstwhile president and Dravid’s longtime friend). A complete change of regime, which also saw Rohit Sharma taking over as captain in all formats, was seen as a much-needed move to change the roadmap of Indian cricket.

Fast forward to mid-2021, and the heat is on ‘The Wall’ as India embarks on a mission to regain the Asia Cup in 10 days’ time — a dress rehearsal for a possible encore of their 2011 triumph in the ICC World Cup in October-November.

While he may be breathing a little easier at getting a full-strength squad back after nearly a year with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the Asia Cup will be no easy challenge in the company of arch rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or Afghanistan.