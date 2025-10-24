Ganguly, Paes and Dilip Tirkey receive Lifetime Achievement honours

It was a rare occasion where three icons of Indian sport – Leander Paes, Sourav Ganguly and Olympian hockey star Dilip Tirkey were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club (CSJC) on Friday. The trio lent sheen to the annual awards ceremony of the club, which awards top achievers in each discipline.

‘’It’s a special moment to be felicitated by two legends – Sourav (Ganguly) and Leander (Paes),’’ remarked Tirkey, who has had 400-plus international caps and is currently the president of Hockey India. Ganguly, former Indian skipper and BCCI president, has started his second innings as a president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) while Olympic bronze medallist Paes is set to take over as the president of Bengal Tennis Association (BTA).