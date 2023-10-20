German tennis icon Boris Becker returns as coach of Denmark's rising star Holger Rune

Former German tennis icon Boris Becker is returning to the sport as the 55-year-old announced that he will coach Danish shooting star and world number six Holger Rune.

"We over some time kept in contact. I like his emotional way on the court as I pretty much was the same," Becker said.

The collaboration is said to at least last until the end of the year and includes the ATP tournaments in Basle, Paris and Turin, Xinhua reports.

"Then we talk things over," the six-time Grand Slam winner said.

For a good reason, the breathtaking success of the former tennis champion made German and international fans never forget about the three-time Wimbledon champion despite many seeing him as a falling star struggling after his sportive career.

In July of 1985, the then 17-year-old became the youngest unseeded player to win the Grand Slam.