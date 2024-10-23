Glasgow 2026: Is the clock ticking away on the Commonwealth Games?

The biggest talking point in Indian sporting circles since last evening is the decision of Commonwealth Games hosts Glasgow to drop as many as nine disciplines for the 2026 edition – for it will deal a major bodyblow to their medal prospects. The bigger picture, of course, is that the clock is now ticking for the multi-discipline Games limited to member nations of the erstwhile British commonwealth.

The festering questions that beg to be asked at this point is: with such dearth of takers, will the centenary edition of the Games in 2030 see the last of the event or such a scaled down version will become the norm rather than an exception? Let’s remember that it’s the host nation’s call to decide on the number of disciplines and Glasgow, who agreed to step in at the eleventh hour to salvage the Games as Victoria in Australia pulled out due to financial reasons, cannot be faulted for deciding on a scaled down event.

The Scottish city, which had already hosted the event in 2014, is now looking to improvise on how they can work around the existing infrastructure – with most events focused on four venues and also managing the athletes’ stay in hotels as there is no time nor wherewithal to construct a new Games Village.

A full scale Games, going by the 2022 edition in Birmingham, had cost 778 million pounds – which was reported to be within the budget with the British government covering 75% of the cost (594 million) and the Birmingham City Council footing the remaining 25% (184 million).

British media claims that the last edition made financial sense as it contributed 1.2 million pounds to the UK economy, with the half of that in the West Midlands. The numbers may suggest that the Games can still be a viable option but take it beyond the UK, but take it outside their shores and it becomes a challenging option to position it vis-à-vis the Asian Games or Summer Olympics. The new world order does not possibly care anymore that the 2026 edition will be the first one under the reign of Prince Charles.