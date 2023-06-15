Global T20 Canada: Russell, Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee names drafted

Each squad consists of 16 players from full and ICC associate member nations. These squads include six international players including two marquee stars, four players from Associate Nations and six Canadian cricketers.



Shakib, Russell and Chris Lynn will turn up for Montreal Tigers. Harbhajan will headline for Brampton Wolves this season along with former New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme. Toronto Nationals will feature Afridi, along with New Zealand's reliable big hitter Colin Munro while Mississauga Panthers will feature Gayle and Shoaib Malik.



Surrey will have hard-hitting right-handed opener Alex Hales along with Pakistan's top-order batsman Iftikhar Ahamed while Vancouver Knights have named Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Rizwan and South Africa's swashbuckling batter Rassie van der Dussen as their marquee picks for this edition.

The tournament will happen at a time when the USA will be launching the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), set to be played in Texas. It means that in July, two more T20 leagues will be added to the already-crowded cricketing calendar.

