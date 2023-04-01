Gujarat Titans beat CSK by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans began the defence of their title with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cracked a blistering 92 off 50 balls to power Chennai Super Kings to 178/7 after being asked to bat.

In reply, the Titans reached the target in 19.2 overs.

Shubman Gill was the top scorer for the Titans, scoring a 36-ball 63.