Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the IPL in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsam anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.



Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 18.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out) by six wickets.