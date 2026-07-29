Gulveer Singh: Colorado grind helps the armyman to script history in CWG

A 10,000m race at a mega event like the Olympics or Commonwealth Games often conjures images of African runners dominating the podium. The script was different on a rain-soaked Tuesday evening in Glasgow, where Gulveer Singh, a wiry 28-year-old Naib Subedar from Uttar Pradesh, became the first Indian man to win a CWG medal in the gruelling event, clinching silver with a timing of 27:49.79 seconds.

For the first time in the 40-year history of the event at the CWG, no African runner stood on the podium, as Australia’s Ky Robinson finished a second ahead of Gulveer to claim gold, while David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man took bronze in 27:50.28s. The adverse conditions perhaps explain Gulveer’s fifth-best timing, but the result still left him pleased after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 5,000m final at his first World Championships appearance in Tokyo last year.

Sounding as dispassionate as ever, the Army man told the media later: “My only strategy was to win a medal. My coach (Scott Simmons of the US) told me not to do anything special in the early part of the race. For the first 400 metres or so, I was told to stay behind the leaders and follow them. My coach believes my finishing speed is very good, so the plan was to stay with the pack and make my move towards the end. That strategy worked.”