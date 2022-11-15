Guptill, Boult dropped for series against India

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been excused from the squad for the third ODI as he prepares for his wedding, with Henry Nicholls the replacement for the final match in Christchurch.



Ben Sears (back) and Kyle Jamieson (back) were not considered for selection due to injuries.



Stead said it was always a special time having India in the country and was sure the tour would be an exciting one for players and fans alike.



"There's always an incredible buzz when India come to town," he said.



"The energy and noise is incredible and I know the team are really looking forward to getting back and playing in front of some big home crowds.



"India are a world-class side stacked with stars and we know we'll have to be right at the top of our game."



In the absence of senior players, Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian T20 side and Shikhar Dhawan will captain in ODIs.