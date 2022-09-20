Guptill set to play 7th T20 World Cup as NZ name 15-member squad

"It's great to have this tournament so soon after last year's event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn't quite get over the line at the end. With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism."

Stead said the Tri Series beforehand should provide high quality preparation for the World Cup.



"Along with the all-important game time, those matches will be a great chance to refine our combinations and game-plans ahead of our departure to Australia."



New Zealand will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia at the SCG on October 22.