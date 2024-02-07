Habas and Cuadrat; the Spaniard ringleaders of Indian football’s Big Two

Well, it’s the usual post-match rhetoric by both the Spanish coaches, who have been there, done that in Indian football. The taciturn Habas, now 66, guided the then ATK Mohun Bagan to ISL crown in the inaugural 2014 season itself and again in 2019-20 while they finished as runners-up the following year. Taking over from Juan Ferrando, the erstwhile Spanish coach after a string of poor results, the veteran coach now has the task of putting the fifth placed maroon-and-green giants’ campaign on track before it’s too late.

For the 55-year-old Cuadrat, whose chiselled figure with a trademark black T-shirt and trousers in the technical area makes for a symbol of hope with the East Bengal fans, the honeymoon period is still very much on. The former defender, who guided Bengaluru FC to their only ISL crown so far, took over last April with the morale of the red-and-golden brigade certainly at it’s lowest ebb.

Just ponder this: they were on a eight-match losing streak in the Derby since 2019, finished at the bottom of ISL table in 2021-22 season while they were consigned to the bottom three every season since 2020. A national trophy had been eluding them for 12 agonising years while East Bengal were hit hard by sponsorship constraints with one corporate parting ways before they were bailed out by the Emami Group.

It was hence completely with their backs to the wall that they came up against a fancied, heavy budget Mohun Bagan in the season-opening Durand Cup on a rain-soaked evening at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Adopting a pragmatic formation masterminded by Cuadrat, they finally stemmed the rot with a 1-0 win as a tsunami of emotions swept the fans at the cavernous venue. Mohun Bagan avenged the defeat by the same margin in the final a month later but suddenly, the spring in the step of East Bengal team and will to fight was back.