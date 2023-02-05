Harmanpreet Kaur talks of motivation before Women's T20 World Cup begins in SA

"We've had the tri-series between ourselves, India and South Africa and it was a really great opportunity to be down here and get acclimatized to the conditions and see where we're at with our game as well. A good opportunity for us to get out there in a T20 World Cup in a place we've been quite a lot over the last couple of years."



England captain Heather Knight stressed on how their team isn't being complacent in the group stage of the tournament. "Our job as a team is to play the group games in front of us and to try to get out of the group stages. Everyone starts on the same page, we're pretty clear as a team how we want to go about things and in a T20 World Cup, you don't have much chance to slip up and our sole focus is on that."



Ireland skipper Laura Delany explained how full-time contracts have helped her team to grow and develop as an international side. "After we didn't qualify for the last World Cup cricket in Ireland has changed massively over the last three or four years and the introduction of full-time contracts has now allowed us to train on a full time basis but now guarantees us games against the best sides in the world and as a team that's the only way we're going to grow and develop."



"We're looking forward of the next couple of weeks, we know it's going to be a tough challenge but it's one that we welcome."

