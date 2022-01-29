Have faith in my capabilities; there is no pressure ahead of Rafa clash: Medvedev

The second seed will compete in his fourth major final when he plays Nadal on Sunday. It will be the second time the world No. 2 has faced the Spaniard in the final of a Grand Slam, after losing to him in a five-set thriller at the US Open in 2019.



Medvedev's other two meetings at this stage of a major came against Djokovic.



"They are really strong," Medvedev said about the 'Big 3' (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic). "It's really tough to get into the final, and I always have them there waiting for me. But it's fun. When I was eight or 10 years old I was playing against the wall and I was imagining that it was Rafa on the other side, or Roger (Federer). Novak was still not yet there.



"Now I have the chance to play a second time (against Nadal). (The) first one was close, an epic one. I'm going to try to prepare well, and (I) need to show my best, because that's what I took of the three finals that I played before, that you have to do better than 100 per cent in order to win."



On the challenge of facing Nadal, Medvedev added, "(It will probably be a) physical match. Rafa likes to drag people into long rallies. I like it too. I think it is going to be a great battle. But again, I remember last year's final in Australia, even if it was against a different opponent. I'm going to try to be more ready, more focused, fighting more, and give it everything I have in terms of tennis, both physically and mentally."