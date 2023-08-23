Heath Streak scotches ‘death’ rumours about him

“I am at home and obviously there’s still a bit of strain because of the treatment. But otherwise I am fine,” he was quoted by the sports magazine’s website. A private person, Streak was handed a eight-year-ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2021 for breaching the anti-corruption code in 2018 and does not have an account in social media – a factor which prevented him from calling out the ‘fake news.’

Olonga later confirmed that Streak is alive and offered an apology for his previous post. “Suddenly I get to know that people have started talking about my death, as someone shared it on social media. But that was not all correct. I am recovering and feeling a lot better…,” he said.

Streak was the first Zimbabwe cricketer to claim 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. He is also the only cricketer from the country to complete the double of 100 Test wickets and 1,000 Test runs and the only one from the country to score 2,000 runs and claim 200 wickets in ODIs.