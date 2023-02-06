Here's why experts are backing KS Bharat to be India's preferred wicket-keeping option against Australia

"What I feel is important is the plans which have been in place for a good six months, which is KS Bharat in red-ball cricket, who is your second in line after Rishabh, who is not available. If that's the plan, you got to stick with the plan because what's the point of the plan if you don't stick with it," he said to IANS.



Prasad feels Kishan, who has amassed 2985 runs in 48 first-class matches and averages 38.76 apart from 99 catches and 11 stumpings, will have to wait for his chance in Tests. "Even Ishan has got a good pair of hands and is a very aggressive batter too. But I understand that as far as white-ball cricket is concerned. In domestic red-ball cricket, he even hit 280 or 300 also (273 against Delhi in 2016)."



"He has to keep waiting for his opportunity, just like how KS Bharat has waited for his opportunities when he's been a deputy to Saha or Pant. There's no doubt that Ishan is a good wicketkeeper-batsman, but he has to wait for his opportunities."



Amidst the Bharat-Ishan toss-up, the absence of Pant is unquestionably a big setback to India's plans of continuing its domination in home conditions. Since 2020, Pant has scored the most runs for India in Tests, amassing 1517 runs in 38 innings, averaging 43.3, which swells to 62.4 when facing Australia.



"Very unfortunate (his absence). We know how important Rishabh Pant is, especially against the Australians, both at home and in Australia. We saw his exploits and heroics; it's a big loss for us from team and country point of view and also, individually from Rishabh's point of view. It's a huge loss, as we know Australians get a little worried about what Rishabh can do in the middle," added Prasad.



"He's one of the biggest match-winners, at least in this format across the world. I can't think of too many guys who can do what he does in terms of winning games. So, undoubtedly, that's a huge blow," concluded Dasgupta.

