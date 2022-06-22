High Jumper Tejaswin Shankar moves Delhi HC against CWG squad exclusion
In the plea, the petitioner contended that the Athletics Federation (AFI)'s decision to exclude him from the CWG squad is arbitrary, illegal, and against national interest
Tejaswin Shankar, India's high jump national record holder, has approached the Delhi High Court following his exclusion from the 2022 Commonwealth Games squad.
The writ petition moved through Adv Malak Bhatt is listed for the hearing on Wednesday and would be taken up later in the day.
He was not included in the list of 37 names picked by the federation that held a selection committee meeting last week.
The Delhi-based Shankar is studying business administration at Kansas State University in the United States and is on a four-year athletics scholarship since 2017.
Shankar is the only national record holder to have met the qualifying standard who will not be participating in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
His season-best is 2.28m while his national record is 2.29m.
This month, Shankar won silver by clearing the bar at 2.23m during the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene.
The 23-year-old had skipped the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in March as the dates clashed with his NCCA indoor season. He settled for bronze by clearing a height of 2.24m at the NCCA meet.
