High Jumper Tejaswin Shankar moves Delhi HC against CWG squad exclusion

In the plea, the petitioner contended that the Athletics Federation (AFI)'s decision to exclude him from the CWG squad is arbitrary, illegal, and against national interest.



The Delhi-based Shankar is studying business administration at Kansas State University in the United States and is on a four-year athletics scholarship since 2017.



Shankar is the only national record holder to have met the qualifying standard who will not be participating in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.