Hockey India names 20-member women's team for Australia tour, Savita to lead

Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member national women's team for a three-match series in Australia, to be held in Adelaide from May 18.

They will also play two games against Australia 'A'. The tour will be part of the team's preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the team's vice captain.

Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur.