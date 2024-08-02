Hockey: India stun Australia, register first Olympics win in 52 years

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as the India men's hockey team registered a famous 3-2 win over Tokyo Olympics silver medallists and nemesis Australia in their final Pool B match in Paris on Friday.

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth before today's encounter, the Indians played valiantly and dominated the proceedings for the major part of the match to stun the Kookaburras, against whom they last won in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

It seemed India had saved their best for their last pool match, as they delivered a power-packed performance, playing attacking hockey from the beginning, and defending well throughout. Abhishek (12th) and skipper Harmanpreet (13th, 33rd) scored for India while Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55) found the net for Australia.

With this win, India will most likely finish their pool engagements in second position with nine points, behind table toppers Belgium (12), who are yet to lose a match. The pole position will not change even if Belgium loses its match against Argentina. The goal difference after that match will determine the final placing.

The Indians started on an aggressive note and made two circle entries in the first two minutes. Veteran goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who is playing his last international tournament, was rock solid in front of the goal, making some vital saves to deny the Kookaburras.