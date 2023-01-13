Hockey Is Now a Career Option: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey

Dilip Tirkey, a former India hockey captain and three-time Olympian, took over as Hockey India president last September. While his home state Odisha has already cemented its position as the hockey capital of India, a major add-on for this edition is the state-of-the-art Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, for which Tirkey gives credit to the state government and the chief minister for meeting the tightline deadline of just 15 months.

Now 44, Tirkey was one of the finest defenders of his time with 412 international caps. He was a member of the gold medallist team at the 1998 Asian Games and represented India in three Olympics on the trot in Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004). He is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

In an email interview with National Herald, the hockey star-turned-administrator answers questions on the World Cup and the future of Indian hockey. Excerpts: