Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya advance to quarterfinals

India enjoyed a strong outing at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Thursday, 11 September, with Lakshya Sen breaking a six-month drought to reach his first BWF World Tour men’s singles quarterfinal since March, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also powered into the last eight.

World No. 20 Lakshya produced a spirited comeback to defeat compatriot HS Prannoy 15-21, 21-18, 21-10. The 23-year-old, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, has endured a season marred by injuries and inconsistency, with his last big runs coming at the All England Super 1000 and the Macau Open Super 300, where he made the semifinals.

He will next face either Japan’s Kodai Naraoka or rising Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty.