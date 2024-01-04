How Bumrah, Siraj helped India pulled off a heist in shortest Test match

The ‘Cape Town Heist’ will certainly give Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reason to smile after quite sometime, but then, not even he would have bargained for a strange contest like this. The ‘shortest’ Test in the 140-plus years of the format, which lasted just a little over four sessions of play (!) saw India complete a historic win at Newlands and end the series 1-1.

The final frontier of South Africa may have remained unconquered for now, but India will surely take that after the humiliation of the first Test, and look to recover lost ground in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in the upcoming battles.

They are now at a lowly sixth on the table, and the two-Test series has thrown up familiar questions about India’s batting in challenging conditions and an embarrassingly long tail, but for now, it was the much criticised bowling line-up which paved the way for a sensational win in one-and-a-half days.

It was a contest which lasted all of 642 balls, providing the quickest result in Test match history — the previous one being Australia’s win over South Africa in 1932 (656 balls). It was just the 25th Test to be completed inside two days, and the first since Australia’s win over South Africa at the Gabba last summer.