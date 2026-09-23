How Mirabai Chanu exorcised her 2023 demons to end Asian Games medal jinx

Mirabai Chanu wins her first Asian Games medal, ending India’s 28-year weightlifting drought

The silver caps a comeback after fourth-place finishes at Hangzhou and Paris

Mirabai and coach Vijay Sharma are nurturing young female lifters at their Weightlifting Warriors Academy

It may take some time for the enormity of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal — her first at the Asian Games — to sink in for India’s sports fans. There may be some doubters wondering whether gold would have been a fitting way to end her jinx at the continental event, given that the ever-smiling lifter already has an Olympic silver from Tokyo on her trophy shelf.

Just ponder over the bigger picture for a while, and it becomes clear what it took for the 32-year-old Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in Manipur to beat the odds on Wednesday in Aichi-Nagoya. It took India 28 years to end its medal drought in weightlifting at the Asian Games, while the level of competition can be gauged from the fact that Mirabai finished second with a combined lift of 198kg, behind only North Korea’s Ri Song-gum, the reigning world champion and two-time defending Asian Games champion.

Song-gum’s total of 215kg (94kg in the snatch and 121kg in the clean and jerk) was a world record as she proved a cut above the rest. But the way Mirabai fought her mental demons and battled through physical setbacks after a spate of injuries puts her on a par with the best India has produced so far — be it Karnam Malleswari or her own idol, Kunjarani Devi.

The Asiad medal now makes Mirabai only the second Indian lifter after Malleswari to win a medal at all major international weightlifting events: the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.