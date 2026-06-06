How Pragg gatecrashed Carlsen’s party to claim Norway chess crown
20-year-old becomes first Indian to win the prestigious title after fourth straight win
The Norway Chess 2026 title will remain a major signpost in R. Praggnanandhaa’s short but stellar career. Not only did the 20-year-old make history to become the first Indian to win the Classical event, he did so in the seemingly invincible Magnus Carlsen’s backyard by beating him twice during the tournament, as well as turned the tables on reigning world champion D. Gukesh.
When he sealed the title with a must-win game in the final round against German grandmaster Vincent Keymer on Friday, 5 June, it capped a rally which saw him win four games in a row in the 10-round event after losing two on the trot. The three other crucial wins came against Alireza Firouzja, Carlsen and Gukesh over the last four days.
After his victory over compatriot Gukesh on Thursday, Praggnanandhaa summed up his reaction on clawing back from the bottom of the table. “I’m happy that I’m still in the race because three days back, I was fighting for the last spot,” Pragg had said. “And now I have a chance at fighting. So I’ll take it,” he said as he kept his date with the first title of the year.
The Gukesh victory was, admittedly, one of the standout moments for Pragg in what has been an extraordinary campaign. “Quite proud about this game (versus Gukesh) honestly, because this is how I usually lose to him. He does some weird creative stuff. I end up overthinking and somehow doing something myself and losing. I thought I managed my time well and I was also calculating well. So I thought it was a good game overall,” he said in a post-game interview on Norway Chess’ official broadcast.
“I felt I played well in this tournament There were a couple of positions I could have probably… even the game against Gukesh, when I was playing with white, I was just winning, I outplayed him and then I messed up in time trouble. So there were few games where I could have converted and could have had more points. I thought I was playing well. I just had to try and keep some time in reserve,” added the Indian chess hero.
The 2026 edition marked the tournament’s 14th year, with Oslo stepping up as host for the first time since the high-profile tournament’s inception in the city of Stavanger. It had been a flagship tournament for Carlsen, with this year's venue barely 10 km from the world no. 1's residence.
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