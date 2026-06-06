How Pragg gatecrashed Carlsen’s party to claim Norway chess crown

The Norway Chess 2026 title will remain a major signpost in R. Praggnanandhaa’s short but stellar career. Not only did the 20-year-old make history to become the first Indian to win the Classical event, he did so in the seemingly invincible Magnus Carlsen’s backyard by beating him twice during the tournament, as well as turned the tables on reigning world champion D. Gukesh.

When he sealed the title with a must-win game in the final round against German grandmaster Vincent Keymer on Friday, 5 June, it capped a rally which saw him win four games in a row in the 10-round event after losing two on the trot. The three other crucial wins came against Alireza Firouzja, Carlsen and Gukesh over the last four days.

After his victory over compatriot Gukesh on Thursday, Praggnanandhaa summed up his reaction on clawing back from the bottom of the table. “I’m happy that I’m still in the race because three days back, I was fighting for the last spot,” Pragg had said. “And now I have a chance at fighting. So I’ll take it,” he said as he kept his date with the first title of the year.