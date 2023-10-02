How sports are handling transgender women in competition

How are various sports forming regulations?

World Aquatics, the international water sports federation, decided in 2022 to exclude trans women from women's races at major events such as the Olympics and World Championships. Exceptions will only be allowed if gender-affirming care was completed before turning 12, meaning before puberty. At the same time, the body committed to creating an open category for all swimmers that will debut at the World Cup event in Berlin starting on October 6 with 50- and 100-meter races in all swimming styles.

In track and field, trans women have not been allowed to compete in women's world ranking competitions since March 31, 2023 if they went through what the governing body World Athletics called "male puberty." This rule applies regardless of athletes' current testosterone levels.

On the other hand, testosterone concentration in the blood has long been decisive for the eligibility of women with DSDs like Caster Semenya. The hormone must not exceed a concentration of 2.5 nanomoles per Liter (nmol/L) in the 24 months before the relevant competition. Despite winning her case at the European Court of Human Rights, Semenya has not been able to compete since 2019 because she has refused to artificially suppress her testosterone as the rules require.

At the German Football Association (DFB), regulations concerning trans, intersex and non-binary players stipulate that those whose civil registration documents are marked as "diverse" or "not stated," along with those who receive gender-affirming care, "will in the future be able to decide for themselves whether they should be granted playing rights for a women's or men's team." This also applies to transgender players "as long as the sporting activity while taking medication does not affect the health of the person concerned."

In tennis, current rules allow transgender women to compete in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) events. The players must declare "that her gender identity is female," a declaration that "cannot be changed ... for a minimum of four years." Additionally, the players must have undergone hormonal treatment for transitioning and must maintain a testosterone level "below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months prior to her first WTA tournament."