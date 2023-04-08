IBA Men's World Boxing: Shiva, Deepak to lead 13-member Indian squad

Young pugilists Varinder Singh (60kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sumit Kundu (75kg), who had won the gold medal at the National Championships earlier this year will be donning the Indian jersey in their respective categories. The quartet had represented the country at the 2021 World championships and will be looking to use the experience to be among the medal winners this time. Harsh Choudhary, who hails from Rajasthan will be making his debut at the World Championships in the 86 kg category while National Champions Naveen Kumar and Narender Berwal will be seen fighting in the 92kg and 92+kg respectively. The gold medalists will walk away with a prize money of USD 200,000.The silver medallists are to be given USD 100,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.