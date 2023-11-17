World Cup final: Can India win fetch brownie points for Modi regime?

With less than 48 hours to go for cricket’s biggest match-up, the countdown to the India-Australia World Cup final has begun in right earnest in Ahmedabad. The local administration, meanwhile, is in a tizzy as it gears up for a likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the action at the stadium named after him.

A report in Times Now suggests that the prime minister, Union home minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of eight states will be attending the event, without mentioning the states. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to attend, though the latter may be represented by deputy PM Richard Miles.

Earlier this year, Modi and Albanese had visited the new-look stadium, which at 110,000 is the highest-capacity cricket venue in the world, for the fourth Test match between the same rivals. However, a Test series and the 50-over World Cup are like chalk and cheese, if memories of the 1983 triumph which revolutionised the growth of cricket in the country and the euphoria after the 2011 triumph is any indication.