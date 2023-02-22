ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler

His spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin has moved to second place while other India spinner Axar Patel who is the second leading run-scorer for the series thus far with 158 runs - is also rewarded by moving up two places to fifth overall on the latest Test all-rounder rankings.



Australia's Nathan Lyon has gained two places to reach 15th after finishing with seven wickets in the match, which his team lost by six wickets.



There are some movements in the ODI rankings too after matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Scotland's George Munsey has gained seven spots to reach 39th position among batters while Nepal's RK Paudel has progressed from 76th to 67th. In the bowling rankings, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is up 12 places to 31st while Scotland seam bowler Safyaan Sharif is up from 51st to 45th.



In the Men's T20I Rankings, updated after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) versus Afghanistan series, Muhammad Waseem of the UAE is up six places to seventh position even as Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is back to No. 1 with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan slipping behind him.

