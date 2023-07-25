ICC suspends Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Code of Conduct breach

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been handed a suspension for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct.

The ICC on Tuesday, July 25, penalised her for her "deplorable" behaviour during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet was penalised for her outburst in Dhaka last week when she shattered the stumps after being adjudged leg before and publicly criticised the match officials.